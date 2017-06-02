June 2 AT&T Inc:

* AT&T to acquire Vyatta software technology from Brocade

* AT&T Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.

* AT&T Inc - intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with that business

* Expect to virtualize and software-control 75% of our network by 2020. Our plan is to hit 55% by end of 2017