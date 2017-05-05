Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Attendo AB (Publ)
* Q1 net sales increased by 8 percent to SEK 2,661m (2,472)
* Q1 adjusted for currency effects net sales increased by 6 percent
* Q1 operating profit (EBITA) increased by 42 percent to sek 279m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.