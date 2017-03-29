New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Stefanel SpA:
* Attestor Capital and Oxy to own about 75 percent stake in Stefanel
* Giuseppe Stefanel to be non executive chairman
* On March 24, co reached a framework agreement with Attestor Capital, Oxy Capital Italia for an initial 10 million euro emergency funding to keep group a going concern Source text: bit.ly/2o9Who9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.