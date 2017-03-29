March 29 Stefanel SpA:

* Attestor Capital and Oxy to own about 75 percent stake in Stefanel

* Giuseppe Stefanel to be non executive chairman

* On March 24, co reached a framework agreement with Attestor Capital, Oxy Capital Italia for an initial 10 million euro emergency funding to keep group a going concern Source text: bit.ly/2o9Who9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)