April 10 Attica Bank SA:

* Announces that about 1.18 billion common shares of the company that used to belong to ETAA/TSMEDE were transferred to EFKA

* Says after the completion of the transfer, the percentage of the voting rights of the bank’s shares held by EFKA amounts to 50.626 percent

Source text: bit.ly/2oYXmMz

