in a day
BRIEF-Attica Bank secures and transfers its non-performing loans portfolio
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 7:15 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Attica Bank secures and transfers its non-performing loans portfolio

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - ATTICA BANK SA:

* Secures and Transfers Its Non-Performing Loans Portfolio to Artemis Securitisation Sa

* a Portfolio of Loans to a Final Deferral Amounting to Approximately Euro 1.3 Billion

* Artemis Securitisation Issued and Transferred to the Bank a Series Bond of Nominal Value Eur 525 Million (Senior Note) and Series B Bond of Nominal Value Eur 806.2 Million (Junior Note)

* BOTH OF THESE BONDS RESULTED FROM THE SECURITIZATION OF THE LOAN PORTFOLIO AND SECURED BY A STATUTORY LIEN THESE LOANS Source text: bit.ly/2sl4R1T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

