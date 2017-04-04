BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Attica Publications SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 39.9 million euros ($42.49 million) versus 43.2 euros million year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 0.3 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 4.7 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 2.6 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Proposes no dividend for FY 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2oEAWQB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Billionaire Carlos Slim is looking to sell a minority stake in Telesites SAB de CV, the Mexican wireless tower company that he controls, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.