BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Atyr Pharma Inc
* Atyr Pharma announces promising top-line results from Resolaris phase 1B/2 clinical trial in patients with early onset facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy
* Resolaris generally well-tolerated at doses up to 3.0 mg/kg once weekly in early onset facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy
* Atyr believes observed safety results of Resolaris to date are supportive of further advancement of resolaris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results