BRIEF-FastOut carries out directed new issue to Bridge 140 AB
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 AU Optronics Corp
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.28 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qM0Fuq (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.