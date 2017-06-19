June 19 (Reuters) -

* AU Small Finance Bank Ltd sets initial public offering price range at 355 to 358 rupees per share - notice

* AU Small Finance Bank Ltd looking to raise up to 19.13 billion rupees ($296.91 million) at the IPO

* Bidding open on June 28 and closes on June 30 ($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Swati Bhat)