US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Banks, tech lead Wall Street rally
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.
June 27 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
* AU Small Finance Bank Limited allots 563 crore rupees to anchor investors at 358 rupees per equity share
* Price band fixed from 355 rupees to 358 rupees per equity share
* Initial public offer to open on 28th June, 2017, and to close on 30th June, 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 0.85 pct, Nasdaq 1.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon)