April 19 Aubay SA:

* Reports Q1 revenue of 86.7 million euros ($92.8 million) versus 80.8 million euros a year ago

* Expects a current operating margin of between 9-10 pct for 2017

* Sees for 2017 revenue growth of 5-7 percent, with a mid-range of 346 million euros