BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Aubay SA:
* Reports Q1 revenue of 86.7 million euros ($92.8 million) versus 80.8 million euros a year ago
* Expects a current operating margin of between 9-10 pct for 2017
* Sees for 2017 revenue growth of 5-7 percent, with a mid-range of 346 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes