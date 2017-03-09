March 9 Audentes Therapeutics Inc:

* Audentes Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.91

* Audentes Therapeutics Inc - as of December 31, 2016, Audentes had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $104.9 million

* Audentes Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is projected to fund operations into late 2018

* Q4 revenue view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: