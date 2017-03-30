BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Audi Ag
* Audi to acquire Silvercar Inc., expand digital mobility technology and service offerings
* Audi of America- Audi to acquire remaining shares of Silvercar following minority stake purchased in 2015
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018