March 22 Audiocodes Ltd

* Audiocodes announces authorization of additional share repurchase program

* Audiocodes - approved a program to repurchase up to $15 million of its ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value

* Audiocodes - court approval for audiocodes' existing repurchase program is scheduled to expire on April 25, 2017

* Audiocodes says share repurchases will be funded from available working capital