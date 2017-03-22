Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Audiocodes Ltd
* Audiocodes announces authorization of additional share repurchase program
* Audiocodes - approved a program to repurchase up to $15 million of its ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value
* Audiocodes - court approval for audiocodes' existing repurchase program is scheduled to expire on April 25, 2017
* Audiocodes says share repurchases will be funded from available working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)