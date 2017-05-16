BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 16 Audiocodes Ltd
* Audiocodes receives approval for extension of share repurchase programReceived court approval to repurchase up to an additional $15 million of its ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal valueShare repurchases will be funded from available working capital
* Received court approval to repurchase additional shares through November 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.