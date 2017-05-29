May 30 Augusta Capital Ltd

* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year

* ‍19% growth against prior year in adjusted funds from operations (non gaap) to $6.75 million for fy​

* ‍expects dividends to be maintained at 5.5 cents per share for 2018 financial year.​

* all figures in nz$