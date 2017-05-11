May 11 Aura Minerals Inc

* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent

* Says gold production for Q1 of 2017 was 11% lower than comparable period of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Qtrly revenue $34.9 million versus $35.5 million

* Qtrly gold produced 30,318 ounces versus 34,058 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: