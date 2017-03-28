March 28 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co
Kgaa:
* Statement by aurelius equity opportunities se & co. Kgaa
on the short attack by Gotham City and outlook on the
development of the business
* Aurelius sees a strong exit pipeline and interest in its
subsidiaries
* Aurelius expects to successfully exit two to three
sizeable companies over next few months
* Conclusions drawn by Gotham City research are
substantially incorrect
* Share buy-back stepped-up: 50 million euros ($54.35
million) immediately, additionally 160 million as of June 21,
2017
* Will immediately set-up another share buy-back program in
amount of 50 million euros and will cancel shares already bought
by company during current buy-back programme
* Will continue a sustainable dividend policy and share
buy-back program
* Expects a minimum of 6 acquisitions in 2017
* Over coming days, we will issue a more comprehensive
rebuttal of allegations.
* Is evaluating possible damage claims, notification of
BaFiN, filing of a criminal complaint against individuals with
hedge funds Gotham City for market manipulation
