May 2 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa

* Q1 EBITDA for combined group nearly tripled at eur 293.2 million (Q1 2016: eur 101.2 million)

* Q1 operating EBITDA rises 69 percent for group entities to eur 41.3 million (Q1 2016: eur 24.5 million)

* Successful Secop exit: dividend proposal increased to eur 4.00 per share, new share repurchase program launched

* Q1 total consolidated revenues increased by 68 percent to eur 1,153.8 million (Q1 2016: eur 684.6 million)