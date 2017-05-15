BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 AUREUM REALWERT AG:
* SECURED ADDITIONAL LIQUID RESOURCES IN AMOUNT OF 1,909,000 EUROS (NOMINAL) AS PART OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A BOND, FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS MODEL
* BOND WAS PLACED AT INDIVIDUALLY AGREED PRICE WITH NOMINAL INTEREST RATE OF 2% AND A MATURITY UNTIL 30.05.2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon: