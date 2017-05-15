May 15 AUREUM REALWERT AG:

* SECURED ADDITIONAL LIQUID RESOURCES IN AMOUNT OF 1,909,000 EUROS (NOMINAL) AS PART OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A BOND, FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS MODEL

* BOND WAS PLACED AT INDIVIDUALLY AGREED PRICE WITH NOMINAL INTEREST RATE OF 2% AND A MATURITY UNTIL 30.05.2021