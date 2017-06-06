BRIEF-Workhorse Group enters into at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen
* Workhorse Group Inc says on June 22, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen And Company, Llc - SEC filing
June 6 Aurico Metals Inc.
* Aurico metals announces private placement of flow-through common shares
* Aurico metals inc. Announces private placement up to 3.4 million shares at a price of c$1.47 per share for gross proceeds of up to c$5 million
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement