May 4 Aurico Metals Inc.

* Aurico Metals reports 2017 first quarter results

* says royalty revenue for quarter increased by 35% to $2.2 million compared to q1 2016

* says increase in 2017 royalty revenue guidance range to $9.5 to $10.4 million from $8.0 to $8.4 million