BRIEF-Wageworks announces pricing of its follow-on public offering
May 4 Aurico Metals Inc.
* Aurico Metals reports 2017 first quarter results
* says royalty revenue for quarter increased by 35% to $2.2 million compared to q1 2016
* says increase in 2017 royalty revenue guidance range to $9.5 to $10.4 million from $8.0 to $8.4 million
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering