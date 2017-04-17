British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 17 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Aurinia completes licensing deal with Merck Animal Health for its nanomicellar formulation of voclosporin for the treatment of canine dry eye syndrome
* Aurinia Pharma-signed agreement granting merck animal health worldwide rights to develop, commercialize co's nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution
* Aurinia Pharma-under deal, co will receive upfront payment, is eligible to receive further payments based on certain development and sales milestones
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc- under deal, aurinia will receive royalties based on global product sales
* Aurinia Pharma- under deal merck animal health to be responsible for remaining clinical development, commercialization of vos for use in animal health field
* Aurinia pharmaceuticals inc- under deal aurinia retains all human health rights related to vos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.