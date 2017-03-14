French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Auris Medical Holding Ag
* Auris medical provides business update and reports full year 2016 financial results
* Auris medical holding ag- expects that its operating expenses in 2017 will be in range of chf 28.0 to 32.0 million
* Auris medical holding ag says with proceeds from february 2017 offering, company's cash runway has been extended into q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane