Feb 24 Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris Medical receives FDA fast track designation for AM-111 in acute sensorineural hearing loss

* Auris Medical expects to announce top-line results from ASSENT trial in second half of 2018

* Expects to complete enrollment in Q2'17, announce top-line results in Q3'17 for HEALOS AM-111 trial