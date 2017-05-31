BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:
* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for atomoxetine capsules
* Atomoxetine capsules are indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder Source text: bit.ly/2qzGo83 Further company coverage:
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company