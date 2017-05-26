May 26 Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora cannabis inc says acquisition of pedanios gmbh

* Aurora cannabis -will pay consideration to holders of class b securities of pedanios about 3.4 million common shares of aurora, priced at $2.14 per share

* Aurora cannabis -in addition, a total consideration of about $13.6 million in cash, common shares payable to holders of class a common shares of pedanios