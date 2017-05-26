A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
May 26 Aurora Cannabis Inc
* Aurora cannabis inc says acquisition of pedanios gmbh
* Aurora cannabis -will pay consideration to holders of class b securities of pedanios about 3.4 million common shares of aurora, priced at $2.14 per share
* Aurora cannabis -in addition, a total consideration of about $13.6 million in cash, common shares payable to holders of class a common shares of pedanios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned