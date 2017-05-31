BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Aurora Funds Management-
* Takeovers panel did not find that Aurora and Keybridge capital limited were associates in relation to molopo
* Panel considered certain circumstances in relation to Aurora and Keybridge give rise to unacceptable circumstances in affairs of Molopo
* Currently considering the declaration and any action it may wish to take in response to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.