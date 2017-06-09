BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 9 Aurora Optoelectonics Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from June 12 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t1NPG1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 22 A U.S. judge accepted on Thursday major revisions to Arizona's death penalty procedures, such as eliminating paralytic drugs in lethal injections and giving witnesses more access to watch prisoners inside the death chamber, a lawyer for the death row inmates said.