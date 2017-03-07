BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics updates on its clinical trials
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
March 7 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 54.8 percent y/y at 465.3 million yuan ($67.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n9OzGb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
* In FY18, company expects strong annual recurring revenue growth in excess of 200 percent