Feb 24 Aurora World Corp :

* Says it will buy 560,000 shares of IGIS I-Square PFV Co.,Ltd, a real estate firm, for 2.8 billion won

* Says it will hold 14 percent stake(560,000 shares) in IGIS I-Square PFV Co.,Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VrCt87

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)