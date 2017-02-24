BRIEF-Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies sees 2018-19 FY consol sales upto $300 mln
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
Feb 24 Aurora World Corp :
* Says it will buy 560,000 shares of IGIS I-Square PFV Co.,Ltd, a real estate firm, for 2.8 billion won
* Says it will hold 14 percent stake(560,000 shares) in IGIS I-Square PFV Co.,Ltd after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VrCt87
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk