Qatar defence minister to visit Turkey - Turkish ministry sources
ANKARA, June 29 Qatar's defence minister is due to visit Ankara on Friday and will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, sources at Turkey's defence ministry said on Thursday.
June 28 Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd :
* Voluntary announcement-proposed joint venture on electronic games
* Group proposes to cooperate with Lam Wai Wai to set up a joint venture company to be named as "Touch Fun Productions Limited
* Joint venture company to engage in development, publication and promotion of electronic games Source text (bit.ly/2sQHzDI) Further company coverage:
ANKARA, June 29 Qatar's defence minister is due to visit Ankara on Friday and will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, sources at Turkey's defence ministry said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI, June 29 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest miner of the dirty fuel, will generate 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable electricity this year as part of its plan to produce as much as 10 GW clean power in total, a federal minister said on Thursday.