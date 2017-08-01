FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Ausnutria sees HY profit attributable between RMB152 mln and RMB158 mln
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Playing underwater in Croatia
Photos
Playing underwater in Croatia
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Technology
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria’s suffering
Commentary
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria’s suffering
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Ausnutria sees HY profit attributable between RMB152 mln and RMB158 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* Positive Profit Alert

* It is anticipated that group will record profit attributable to shareholders in range of RMB152.0 million to RMB158.0 million for HY

* Sales of group for 2017 interim period is anticipated to increase by approximately 36 pct to approximately RMB1.7 billion

* Expected results due to preliminary success of restructuring of strategic plans of group's core business, own-branded infant formula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.