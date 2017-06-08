UPDATE 1-Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
June 8 Austevoll Seafood Asa
* Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue
* Successfully completed a NOK 500 million ($59 million) FRN senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date in june 2023
* Coupon rate is 3 months nibor + 2.35% p.a, quarterly interest payments
* Bond issue was substantially oversubscribed
* The net proceeds from the Bond shall be used for general corporate purposes
* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as joint managers of the new bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4735 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany's Daimler could suffer a drop in production of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars next month because of a dispute over future projects between management and unions at a key plant.