BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Austevoll Seafood Asa
* q4 revenues NOK 5,330 million (Reuters poll NOK 5.39 billion)
* q4 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 931 million (Reuters poll NOK 1.14 billion)
* q4 pretax profit NOK 2,658 million (Reuters poll NOK 1.17 billion)
* Fair value adjustment of biomass totalled NOK 1,634 million in q4 2016
* Net write-downs in Q4 2016 were NOK 128 million
* proposes dividend of NOK 2.50 per share for 2016, down from NOK 7 per share (Reuters poll NOK 4.21)
* says strategy going forward is to continue to grow and further develop within its current operating segments
says strategy going forward is to continue to grow and further develop within its current operating segments

says strong position within the global seafood industry gives grounds for a positive outlook for the group's future development
Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei