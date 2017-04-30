May 1 Austock Group Ltd:

* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited

* Ellerston (or its nominee) is to be issued 10 million austock shares at $0.45 per share to raise $4.5 million

* Robert coombe (or his nominee) is to be issued 10 million austock shares at $0.40 per share to raise $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: