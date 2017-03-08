March 8 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd-
* Announced an agreement with CMC Markets to provide a
market leading share trading solution to customers
* ANZ will decommission its current trading platform
following customer migration
* ANZ will continue to manage and provide existing
investment lending and cash management solutions
* It is expected customers will transfer to new platform by
September 2018
* Financial impact of agreement and costs associated with
decommissioning anz platform are not material to group
* Will work with CMC markets to identify opportunities for
its existing ANZ share investing employees
