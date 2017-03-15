March 15 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd
* ANZ agrees to enforceable undertaking with ASIC
* Confirmed it entered into an enforceable undertaking with
Australian Securities and Investments Commission
* Enforceable undertaking following review of spot foreign
exchange trading between January 2008 and June 2013
* ANZ will make a $3 million contribution to Financial
Literacy Australia
* "Accept that during this period aspects of our supervision
and monitoring of spot FX business were not good enough"
* Independent expert will be appointed to assess relevant
systems and controls within ANZ's markets business
