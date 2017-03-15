March 15 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ANZ agrees to enforceable undertaking with ASIC

* Confirmed it entered into an enforceable undertaking with Australian Securities and Investments Commission

* Enforceable undertaking following review of spot foreign exchange trading between January 2008 and June 2013

* ANZ will make a $3 million contribution to Financial Literacy Australia

* "Accept that during this period aspects of our supervision and monitoring of spot FX business were not good enough"

* Independent expert will be appointed to assess relevant systems and controls within ANZ's markets business