BRIEF-Australian Dairy Farms Group clarifyies media articles

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian Dairy Farms Group
* Clarifyies on camperdown dairy company and camperdown powder and camperdown dairy international confusion
* Media articles have been published regarding transactions by or with cos named Camperdown Powder and Camperdown Dairy International
* Confirms that unit Camperdown Dairy Company & jointly owned Camperdown Cheese & Butter Factory are solvent and growing steadily
* Neither of companies has any business or shareholding relationship with AHF or its unit Camperdown Dairy Company