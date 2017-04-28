BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Australian Ethical Investment Ltd
* funds under management (fum) increased 7.2% to $1,973.4 million as at 31 march 2017, up from $1,841.0 million as at 31 december 2016.
* March 2017 was a record month for superannuation fund with net inflows of $32.1 million and record new members of 1,053
* In late april achieved milestone of $2 billion in fum; as at 24 april 2017, fum had increased to $2,007.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.