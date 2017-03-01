BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 2 Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd-
* Update re acquisition of the nant distillery business
* Business sale agreement has been terminated
* Business management agreement dated 14 Oct 2016 has been terminated and Awy ceased to manage Nant Distillery Business on behalf on Nant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie