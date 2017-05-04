May 4 BAWAG PSK:
* Says Q1 net interest income rises 6 percent to 196.8
million eur, primarily driven by net asset growth and lower
funding costs
* Says Q1 pretax profit rises 0.8 percent to 122.6 million
eur
* Says Q1 income taxes 26.5 million eur, versus one-off net
tax benefit of 60.8 million eur a year earlier
* Says Q1 net profit falls 47 percent to 96.1 million eur
* Says Q1 regulatory charges rise 53 percent to 25.2 million
eur as had to front-load roughly 80 percent of total regulatory
charges anticipated for the full year
* Says NPL ratio 2.1 percent at end-Q1 (versus 2.0 percent
at end-Q4)
* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 15.7 percent at end-Q1
(versus 15.1 percent at end-Q4)
* Says Q1 risk costs increase 29 percent to 11.1 million
eur, Q1 operating expenses rise 3 percent to 107.2 million eur
* Says higher operating expenses and risk costs were driven
by fully absorbing acquisitions completed in Q4
* Says operating expenses are expected to decrease as
integration efforts from recent acquisitions are realized
through the course of the year
* Says well on track to meet or exceed full-year 2017
targets
