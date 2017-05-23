May 23 Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, has entered into provisional agreement

* Agreement with Kaimei Electronic (Hong Kong) Limited

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire, and vendor has agreed to sell, properties at a cash consideration of hk$26.5 million

* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of properties

* Consideration for sale and purchase of properties to be paid in cash by Hulotte International to Kaimei Electronic (Hong Kong)