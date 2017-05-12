UPDATE 3-Home Capital to sell C$1.2 bln commercial mortgage book
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
May 12 Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
* Says there is a need for authorized institutions to review the credit risks posed by property developers to which they have exposures
* Says authorized institutions should lower the caps respectively to 40 percent of the site value and 80 percent of the construction cost from June 1, 2017 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
LONDON, June 20 The British government will rule on whether Rupert Murdoch's proposed takeover of European pay-TV group Sky needs a thorough investigation by June 29, the Culture and Media Secretary said on Tuesday.