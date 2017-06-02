BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 2 Autins Group Plc
* Autins group plc - appointment of chief executive & notice of results
* It has appointed Michael Jennings as chief executive with immediate effect. Michael was appointed interim chief executive in February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.