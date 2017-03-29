BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
March 29 Auto Trader Group Plc:
* Nathan Coe has been appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company
* COE will join Board from april 1 2017
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: