UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
June 8 Auto Trader Group Plc:
* FY revenue up 9% to £311.4 million (2016: £281.6 million)
* FY underlying operating profit up 19% to £207.2 million (2016: £171.3 million)
* FY operating profit up 18% to £203.1 million (2016: £169.6 million)
* FY profit before tax up 23% to £193.4 million (2016: £155.0 million)
* FY net external debt down £37.6 million to £355.0 million (2016: £392.6 million), representing a reduction in leverage 5 to 1.6x (2016: 2.2x)
* Proposed final dividend of 3.5p per share, totalling 5.2p per share for year (2016: 1.5p per share)
* "New financial year has started well, despite wider political and economic uncertainty"
* "Board is confident of delivering its growth expectations for coming year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
