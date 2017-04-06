April 6 Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 13 and the dividend will be paid on April 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VMv6Ym

