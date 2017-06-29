FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autobytel, on June 28, entered into fifth amendment to loan agreement with MUFG Union Bank, initially entered into on Feb 26, 2013
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Autobytel, on June 28, entered into fifth amendment to loan agreement with MUFG Union Bank, initially entered into on Feb 26, 2013

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Autobytel Inc:

* Autobytel - on June 28, co entered into a fifth amendment to loan agreement with MUFG union bank, initially entered into on February 26, 2013

* Autobytel - amends credit facility agreement to extend maturity date of standby l/c sublimit under revolving loan from April 30, 2019 to Jan 5, 2022

* Autobytel - amendment amends credit facility agreement to extend maturity date of loan under credit facility agreement from April 30, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2021 Source text (bit.ly/2t6tdgW) Further company coverage:

