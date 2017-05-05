GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
May 5 AutoCanada Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly revenue $639,027 versus $666,872
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.